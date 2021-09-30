First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,037 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.35% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000.

IFV stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

