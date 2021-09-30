First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 95.3% in September

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVOL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 128,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period.

Shares of DVOL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.77. 2,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,481. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

