First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,458 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,864. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

