First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. 6,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 12,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.88% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.