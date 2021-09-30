First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 1,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.02% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.