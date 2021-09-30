First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.59 and last traded at $92.61. Approximately 100,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 52,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 559.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 634.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $481,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

