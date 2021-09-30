First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Down 80.5% in September

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $246,000.

Shares of NYSE:FGB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

