Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 329,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.66. 155,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

