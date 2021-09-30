Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Update

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the August 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FSSN remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 72,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Fision has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Get Fision alerts:

Fision Company Profile

FISION Corp. engages in the provision of proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. Its primary product offering is the Fision platform, a marketing software that collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates and distributes the numerous digital marketing assets of customers including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and any other material marketing assets.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.