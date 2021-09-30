Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

