Flamingo (FLM) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $64.92 million and $19.61 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00066446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00104710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00138894 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,582.37 or 1.00172507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.17 or 0.06900388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.97 or 0.00763026 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

