Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,055,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. 296,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.