FLIP Reaches Market Cap of $371,349.53 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. FLIP has a total market cap of $371,349.53 and approximately $35.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLIP has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00117425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00172965 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

