Flow (FLOW) Trading 15.2% Lower This Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $998.01 million and approximately $69.90 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for $15.49 or 0.00035958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00101770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00136926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,083.25 or 1.00037261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.27 or 0.06855033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.25 or 0.00769154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 64,444,582 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.