Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Separately, HSBC raised Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.75.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

