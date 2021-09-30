Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$2.10. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 11,782 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$204.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

