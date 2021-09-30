Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Shares Up 6.2%

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.16. 170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80.

Forbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBOHY)

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for installation, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

