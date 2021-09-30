Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.