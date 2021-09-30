Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

