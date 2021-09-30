ForTube (FOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.81 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $48.81 million and $26.31 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForTube has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00117423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00167695 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

