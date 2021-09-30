Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.81

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 5040265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.