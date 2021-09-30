Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.11

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.11 and traded as high as $22.00. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 22,937 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.28.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.91). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. FMR LLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

