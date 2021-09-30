Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Update

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the August 31st total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMIV. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth about $2,933,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,910,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,735,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth $5,360,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of FMIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 106,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,215. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Forum Merger IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.