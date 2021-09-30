Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.78. 44,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.92. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52-week low of 0.70 and a 52-week high of 2.67.

Get Fosterville South Exploration alerts:

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.