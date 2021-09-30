Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.07. 1,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

