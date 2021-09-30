Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.74 and last traded at $35.74. Approximately 10,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 175,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.