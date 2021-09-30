Frax (FRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $351.81 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Frax has a total market cap of $351.81 million and $5.79 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00104622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00138467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,758.41 or 0.99972699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.07 or 0.06922648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.00 or 0.00765359 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 349,686,350 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

