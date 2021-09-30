Frax Share Trading Down 8.8% This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $72.17 million and $2.30 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $4.45 or 0.00010212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

