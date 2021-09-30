Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Holdings Lowered by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.64. 1,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,259. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -340.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.35. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,087. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

