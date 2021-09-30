frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,132 shares during the quarter. frontdoor makes up about 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of frontdoor worth $78,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

FTDR stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. 5,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,829. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

