Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $33,560.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ULCC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 296,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ULCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.