Frontier Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $71.41 million and $15.34 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00118430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00172586 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,387,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars.

