Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.30

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 26019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 16.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $87,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

