FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,835 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting accounts for 2.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of FTI Consulting worth $71,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $135.90. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,324. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.40.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

