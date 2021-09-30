fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 6.4% Higher

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.36. 121,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,465,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 701.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 345.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 118.2% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after buying an additional 1,141,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

