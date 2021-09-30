Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.58

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 23577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

FUPBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

