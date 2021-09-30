FUD.finance Trading Down 38% Over Last Week (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for $12.27 or 0.00028255 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $280,065.86 and approximately $9,379.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,047 coins and its circulating supply is 22,828 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

