Furucombo One Day Volume Tops $585,534.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $585,534.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00136593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.39 or 1.00314511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.03 or 0.06879059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00757680 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

