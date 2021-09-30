Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,494,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DROP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 505,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Fuse Science has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
Fuse Science Company Profile
