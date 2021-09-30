Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,494,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DROP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 505,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Fuse Science has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Get Fuse Science alerts:

Fuse Science Company Profile

Fuse Science, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.