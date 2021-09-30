Future (LON:FUTR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,981.81

Future plc (LON:FUTR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,981.81 ($38.96) and traded as high as GBX 3,720 ($48.60). Future shares last traded at GBX 3,690 ($48.21), with a volume of 152,478 shares traded.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,907 ($51.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,705.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,981.81.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

