FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.90). Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACB. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target (down from C$7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.72.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$8.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

