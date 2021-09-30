FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank First in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.82.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

BFC opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71. Bank First has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank First by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank First by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bank First by 93,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank First by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank First by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. 26.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

