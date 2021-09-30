FY2022 EPS Estimates for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Premier Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Premier Financial by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

