FY2022 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Lifted by Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

WBS opened at $54.61 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,976,000 after acquiring an additional 197,670 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.