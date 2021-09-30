Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Short Interest Update

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GFASY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 5,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Gafisa has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter. Gafisa had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

