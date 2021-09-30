Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.70

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as high as $4.40. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 44,190 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 million, a PE ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

