Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $143.32

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.32 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 188.46 ($2.46). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 182.60 ($2.39), with a volume of 622,998 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £202.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.32.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.