Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in September

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,450. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPEY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
