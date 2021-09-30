Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in September

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,450. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -633.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPEY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.