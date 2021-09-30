GamerCoin (GHX) Price Hits $0.0409 on Major Exchanges

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $364,753.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00104622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00138467 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,758.41 or 0.99972699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.07 or 0.06922648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.00 or 0.00765359 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.