Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $201,864.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00118631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00173217 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

